The Eastern District of Virginia has headquarters in Alexandria and divisions in Richmond, Newport News and Norfolk.
“Violent crime impacts our communities at the neighborhood level, which is where we are focusing our efforts. We are collaborating closely with our local, state, and federal partners on violence prevention and building trust in the communities we serve,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.
The initiative aligns with violent-crime strategies announced nationally by the Justice Department in May.