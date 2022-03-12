In a new court filing, the federal prosecutors wrote that Mosby “has invented a tale of victimhood in an attempt to deflect attention from her own behavior ... As the evidence at trial will show, the only thing the defendant is a victim of is her own lies and choices.”
Mosby has been charged with making false statements on financial documents to take money from her retirement savings to purchase two Florida vacation homes. Her trial is scheduled for May 2 in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Mosby claimed in court filings in February that Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise, who is leading the prosecution, and former acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning, had racial and personal animus against her. She also claimed that U.S. Attorney Erek Barron has allowed the case to proceed because he has a personal vendetta against Mosby.
The prosecutors rejected her allegations with pointed words and repeated the evidence they say they have against Mosby.
Mosby’s attorney did not respond to a request from The Sun for comment on Friday afternoon.