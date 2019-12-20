Moore lived in Wise and had a medical practice in Norton. Both towns are in far western Virginia.

Federal officials said that Moore, 61, issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal authorities also said that controlled substances found during a search were for his personal use.

Officials said that Moore has made a plea agreement that says he will forfeit more than $100,000 and will never again be a medical provider. He will be sentenced in March and could face up to 80 years in prison.

