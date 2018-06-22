ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Eleven alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted for the 2016 slayings of two northern Virginia teenagers.

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria say a 17-year-old boy was murdered in August 2016 because they suspected he was a member of a rival gang intending to infiltrate MS-13.

The indictment says the second teen was killed because gang members thought he was cooperating with police.

The indictment does not identify the victims, but details correspond to the deaths of 17-year-old Edvin Escobar Mendez of Falls Church and 14-year-old Sergio Arita Triminio of Alexandria. Their bodies were found buried in Holmes Run Park in Falls Church in March 2017.

All 11 facing charges are El Salvador natives ranging in age from 20 to 27. They face potential life sentences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.