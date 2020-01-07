According to the indictment, Zelaya Martinez and other MS-13 members killed Escobar Martinez because they believed he was spying for a rival gang. Arita Triminio was killed because gang members thought he was cooperating with law enforcement.

AD

Their bodies were found in a Falls Church Park in 2017.

AD

Robert Jenkins, one of Zelaya Martinez’s lawyers, criticized the decision to pursue the death penalty as politically motivated. He said that while the allegations are serious, they are no more serious than many other cases in which the death penalty was not considered.

“It fits nicely into President Trump’s rhetoric concerning illegal immigration,” Jenkins said.

Zelaya Martinez is one of 11 people charged in the slayings; all are natives of El Salvador.

The other 10 will not face the death penalty.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia last filed notice of intent to pursue the death penalty in 2012.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD