PEMBROKE, Va. — The fee to visit one of the most visited waterfalls in Virginia is set to more than double.

The Roanoke Times reports that the U.S. Forest Service is proposing to charge $8 per vehicle to visit Cascades Falls in southwest Virginia. The current fee is $3.

The 69-foot waterfall gets about 150,000 visitors a year and is one of the region’s most popular outdoor recreation spots.

The forest service is currently seeking public comment about the fee increase for finalizing a decision.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.