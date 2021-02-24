Stanley said he took the deal because he wanted to put the case behind him. He had gone to Virginia to visit relatives.
Deputies responding to a 911 call on Dec. 29, 2019, found a beaten Stanley and an irate father. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Liz Scott said deputies rescued the suspect from further injury. She said the father obtained a weapon and that deputies may have saved Stanley’s life.
Stanley spent nearly two months in jail before being released on bond. Prosecutor Amanda Sweeney said she later realized that the case against Stanley was not what she was initially led to believe.
