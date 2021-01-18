Both Maryland and Virginia sent thousands of state and local police to help with the unprecedented security crackdown that was launched in the nation’s capital after the riot. A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in the violence, and a member of the mob was fatally shot by a police officer. Three other participant died of medical emergencies.
With extremist groups threatening to again descend upon Washington before or during Biden’s inauguration, thousands of additional police and National Guard troops have been deployed to secure a vast security zone around the Capitol and the White House.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), said Virginia could lose out on up to 75 percent of federal reimbursement for the costs of deploying the Virginia Emergency Support Team and other personnel to the capital. She said the commonwealth plans to appeal the decision, but will not do so until after noon on Wednesday, when Biden becomes president.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), tweeted that the state will appeal also.
FEMA’s decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.