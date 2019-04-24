Crystal, a gray wolf, was euthanized Sunday at the National Zoo after running a fever and having breathing problems. (Skip Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

A female gray wolf at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington was euthanized Sunday, officials said, after having trouble breathing.

The zoo said the wolf, named Crystal, was known as a “playful, goofy, full of energy” animal.”

At 14 years old, officials said, Crystal was “considered geriatric for her species.” Gray wolves typically have a median life expectancy of about eight years in the wild and between 10 and 15 years in captivity.

Officials said a pa­thol­ogy report will be done over the next several weeks.

Zoo keepers had noticed something was off for Crystal. Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, they noticed she was lethargic and “appeared to have difficulty breathing.” She was anesthetized, and veterinarians examined her. They found that her “body temperature was elevated,” and they treated her with intravenous fluids and diuretics, zoo officials said.

Crystal the gray wolf used to enjoy playing with a pillow, showing her natural hunting skills, zoo officials said. (Chelsea Grubb/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Experts said they did not do a surgical procedure to help her breathe because they were concerned it would “predispose her to other medical issues,” given her age.

“Staff determined it would diminish her quality of life and elected to humanely euthanized Crystal based on her poor long-term prognosis,” experts said in a statement.

Crystal and another female gray wolf, Coby, came to the zoo in 2012 from the Calgary Zoo in Canada. The two wolves are not related but were companions when they were young.

As a young wolf Crystal enjoyed playing with toys and puzzle feeders. She especially liked to pull apart and destroy pillows — a use of her “natural hunting abilities,” zoo officials said. She also served as “an ambassador for her species” and was enlisted to teach visitors and zoo staff about the animal’s behavior, biology and social circles.

Gray wolves are native to the northern United States and Canada. They were almost extinct after hunting and poisoning, but the Endangered Species Act of 1973 helped rejuvenate their numbers by protecting them from unregulated killing, according to the National Zoo.

