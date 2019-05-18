Police were trying Saturday to identify a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle the night before in Southeast Washington.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk along the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at 10:28 p.m. Friday when she crossed outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by a passing Ford Explorer, police said in a news release. Emergency workers took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver stayed on the scene, passed a sobriety test and was not charged, added police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.

The incident was the 12th traffic fatality this year in the District, and the sixth in which the victim was a pedestrian.