WASHINGTON — Fewer Washington public school students have graduated on time since it was discovered that some students last year were allowed to graduate despite policy violations.

WTOP-FM reports 59 percent of students graduated on time this year, compared to last year’s 73 percent. Interim Schools Chancellor Amanda Alexander said Wednesday that the decrease can be partially attributed to attendance as the school “aggressively” enforced its policy this year. She said students’ ability to demonstrate mastery of coursework also contributed.

She said the school will stop automatically reduce grades because of absences. The D.C. Council passed an emergency resolution last week that said unexcused absences between August and April of this year won’t disqualify students from graduating next year or moving on to the next grade.

