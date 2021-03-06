Firefighters and police would also receive target pay increases.
Stoney said the pay increases come in response to a study that showed the city’s workers are paid below average for municipal jobs.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year staring in July would be a 3.5% increase over the current year. But the number of funded positions in the general fund budget would decrease from about 3,700 to 3,100.
The city’s real estate tax rate would remain at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value.
