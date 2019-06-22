Jeni Stepanek sat at the front of a crowd of about 75 people in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Derwood, Md., speech and microphone in hand.

Behind her was a large photo of Mattie, her son who died at the age of 13 from a rare form of muscular dystrophy. On Saturday, the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Guild, a religious organization started in his honor, put together a memorial mass.

Stepanek watched as Mattie’s friends read Bible verses. She listened to an emotional homily about the beauty of struggle. Then it was her turn to talk about the son that changed her life and the lives of so many others around the world.

“Mattie reminds us to recognize and celebrate that we are a mosaic of gifts,” Stepanek said.

She said this is what she is best at — sharing Mattie’s message of hope and peace.

It’s a message she hopes will spread as the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Guild launches its new mission of making Mattie a saint, a process Stepanek said could take two years or two millennia.



Leonardo Dsouza attends the memorial mass for Mattie. Dsouza regularly visits a park named after Mattie. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

“[Mattie’s death] tore my heart to pieces 15 years ago,” said Stepanek, 59. “But I tell you I am proud how he embraced his transition from mortality to eternal life.”

Mattie accomplished a great deal in his 13 years, according to Kathy Dempsey, director for the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Guild. He wrote six books of poetry and one book on peacemaking. He appeared at rallies and on talk shows. He was a close friend of Oprah Winfrey and of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who delivered the eulogy at his funeral mass, calling the teenager “the most extraordinary person whom I have ever known.”

Anyone who doesn’t know Stepanek might think she leads miserable life, she said. She suffers from the same disease — dysautonomic mitochondrial myopathy — that killed all four of her children. Stepanek’s three other children, Katie, Jamie and Stevie, Mattie’s older siblings, all died before the age of four. Stepanek was diagnosed with the same disease, which causes her muscles to slowly shut down, nearly 30 years ago. It means she uses a wheelchair, one decked it out with colorful “Mattie Matters” bracelets and stickers.

But she doesn’t see it that way.



Jeni Stepanek, Mattie’s mother, left, greets people at the memorial mass. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

After Mattie’s death, she helped set up a foundation and a guild in his name. She has traveled across the country signing books and sharing his words. And she’s continued to teach classes at the University of Maryland. She moved to a house right across the street from the park that was named in Mattie’s honor.

She has no plans to stop. Her to-do list, she joked, is too long to die.

But some days, however, she asks herself, “Why am I doing this?”

It’s in those moments that she looks to God. She looks at how she can help others — and she looks to her children.

Every night, she toasts life. She said she learned that from Mattie.

“I’m not only surviving,” she says. “I’m literally thriving.”

As Stepanek made her way down the aisle after Saturday’s mass, she was greeted by well-wishers. She signed their books, asked about their children and took pictures with them — always holding their hands in hers.

Everyone shared their story of how they knew Mattie, and most said he changed their lives in some way.

Kevin Reilly, 56, met Mattie when Mattie was 5 years old. At the time, Reilly was a firefighter in Prince George’s County.

Mattie’s words affected people across the world, Reilly said, and it’s important to keep sharing them — even 15 years later.

“His words still speak to people, and hopefully they’re changing the world into a more peaceful place,” Reilly said. “We can’t let that die.”

Jan Jaremko, 68, knew said he knew Mattie since he was 5 or 6. She would run into Mattie and his mother at events or at church.

“Every time, I would be moved to tears, the kind of tears where I knew my heart was being touched by God,” Jaremko said.

Despite everything, Stepanek said she knows her life’s purpose is to spread Mattie’s message — that hope is real and peace is possible.

Through her work with the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Foundation and the Mattie J.T. Stepanek Guild, through the process of applying for sainthood, through all of the people she’s talked to and shared Mattie’s story with, she said she knows he is proud. In fact, she said, he is probably jumping up and down with excitement.

If Mattie were here right now, Stepanek said, she knows exactly what he would say. It was his favorite word, and the word he said in his last breath:

“Yes” — with an exclamation point.