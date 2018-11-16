THE DISTRICT

Fifth arrest in death

of 10-year-old girl

D.C. police on Friday arrested a 16-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, who was killed outside her home in July when gunmen sprayed a courtyard with 70 bullets.

Police identified the suspect as Marquell Cobbs of Northwest. He was charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed, and is the youngest of the people arrested thus far.

Cobbs’s arrest came a day after police arrested the fourth suspect, Mark Tee Price, 24, charged with first-degree murder while armed. Court documents say he was “recruited to drive the Infiniti” used by the shooters.

Makiyah was shot about 7 p.m. on July 16 when four masked men jumped from a carjacked black Infiniti and began firing in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace.

— Peter Hermann

and Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

New Baltimore police commissioner chosen

Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief of Fort Worth, has been chosen as Baltimore’s next police commissioner, Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) confirmed Friday.

Fitzgerald would have to be confirmed by the City Council but Pugh said he will start as acting commissioner after Thanksgiving.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

School board election probe requested

The Prince William County Republican Party on Friday asked Virginia election officials to investigate the outcome of the election for school board chairman, alleging a phony campaign for an independent candidate skewed results.

William A. Card, the party committee chairman, said a political action committee called “Republicans for Stanley Bender” posted signs at multiple polling stations in the county in an attempt to siphon votes from Republican Alyson Satterwhite, who lost to election incumbent Democrat Babur Lateef by 10,043 votes. Bender, an independent candidate who barely campaigned, got 14,351 votes.

Card said the PAC was created by Harry Wiggins — a former Democratic Party chairman in Prince William — without Bender’s knowledge. He cited state documents that show Wiggins’s name as the PAC contact.

Under state election laws, a PAC created on behalf of a candidate must have written consent from the candidate at least 21 days before filing a statement of organization, Card wrote to the board of elections. Card’s complaint included an affidavit signed by Bender saying he was unaware of the PAC’s existence before Election Day.

— Antonio Olivo