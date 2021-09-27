Six Flags said some guests’ “improper behavior” prompted the early closure.
“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” a spokesperson said. “After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution.”
Police are reviewing video to identify the people victimized by vandalism at Six Flags over the weekend and potential suspects, the department said in a statement on Monday. Police and park officials meet regularly to discuss safety and security plans at the park and will meet later this week to review plans.