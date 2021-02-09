White and black striped, the tiger displayed a calm gaze and confident expression as the fast-moving traffic moved by.
A Rockville police officer went to look at the figurine after a 911 call was placed on Saturday morning.
Eventually, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department removed the tiger. It has since been adopted” by officers of the county police department’s first district and “has found a new perch at the station,” the county police said.
The question of how and why the figurine came to appear on the interstate remains a mystery.
