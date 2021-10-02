“Would you want to come with us?” he asked.
The Darien Gap is one of the most dangerous paths migrants heading from South America to the U.S. can take. It is a jungle filled with deadly creatures, treacherous terrain and weapon-wielding criminals. The AFP news agency recently described it as a place “where hell and hope collide.”
Dennison knew the risks of going, he tells me on a recent morning as he recounts that August phone call. His long, curly hair is knotted in spots and during our conversation, he cries several times. Both the knots and the tears are the result of the answer he gave that stranger on the phone: “Yes.”
Dennison, who lives in Richmond, Va., is a photographer, filmmaker and the founder of a nonprofit that puts cameras in the hands of people who wouldn’t otherwise have access, so they can tell their own stories. The idea for the foundation, called Through My Eyes, came to him when he was teaching in Thailand. A few students asked to see his gear, and after briefly showing them how to use it, they captured on video the story of a closed Buddhist monastery.
Since then, the foundation’s aim has taken Dennison to Nicaragua, Haiti and Mexico. In 2018, when the news told of migrant caravans heading to the U.S., he booked a flight to join them and, at one point, lived in a government-run camp with them.
“I believe when I go to do this work, I need to integrate myself into the lives of the people I’m covering,” he says. “I don’t want them to see me as above them. We’re on the same level, we’re human.”
That context is needed to understand why Dennison entered the Darien Gap several weeks ago and why, unlike other photographers and videographers, he didn’t bring any security guards with him.
That decision would end up giving him a different experience than others who have gone to document the harrowing passageway. They have left that jungle and come home with photos that show the horrific struggles of others. He almost didn’t leave it and came home with only a fraction of the photos he took and his own horrific story.
“What he’s been through is horrible and really disturbing,” says Erika Pinheiro, an attorney who is the Litigation and Policy Director of Al Otro Lado, an advocacy and legal aid organization that serves migrants, refugees and deportees on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The organization has been working with Dennison to create a film that captures the experiences of Black U.S.-bound migrants.
“The only way to understand it is to see it, and that’s what he’s providing,” Pinheiro says. “It’s really important that people understand what’s happening, and that it’s not over in Del Rio.”
The Biden administration recently cleared out a border camp in Del Rio, Texas, where an estimated 15,000 migrants, most of them Haitian nationals seeking asylum, had gathered. The camp’s clearing came after viral images and video footage showed Border Patrol agents on horseback grabbing the migrants and charging at them. In one video, a young girl in a mint green dress scrambles to get out of the way of a horse heading toward her.
President Biden has decried the agents’ actions and the Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation into the incident.
But what happened in Del Rio only captures part of what many Haitians go through to get to the U.S. Many pass through the Darien Gap, some with children in tow and infants strapped to their chests. Officials in Panama have said that a record 70,000 people have crossed through the 66-mile terrain this year.
Before going, Dennison did extensive research on what to expect: spiders with bites that can cause death within six hours, criminals who routinely rob travelers and polluted water that if not filtered can leave you sick. But nothing, he says, could have prepared him for what he experienced.
“When you’re in the jungle, you’re no longer a filmmaker.,” he says. “You’re no longer a humanitarian. It becomes about survival.”
As Dennison tells it, he and others trekked through water and mud when the river allowed and climbed rock formation when it didn’t. He watched many of the migrants toss away personal belongings when their weight became too much to carry. Those keepsakes joined the dirty diapers and other litter that lined the trail and filled the river.
On the second day, Dennison’s phone died and his belongings were too wet for him to use a backup battery he brought.
On the third day, some of his belongings were stolen.
That night is the hardest for Dennison to talk about. He pauses to cry as he describes what happened: He and five other people had stopped to rest for the night when a group of men carrying machetes showed up. They took from Dennison a bag containing $600, a camera and memory cards. A man who called him “Gringo” ordered him to get inside the tent and zipped it closed.
While in there, Dennison could hear a woman crying and a man screaming. “It went from frantic screaming to painful screaming,” he says. He also heard a thud.
“If you die in the jungle, the chances of your body being taken out are very slim,” he says. “I thought I was going to die.”
The back of the tent faced the jungle, so he unzipped it quietly, grabbed his remaining bag and bolted into the darkness as tree branches slapped at him. When he finally stopped, he used a hammock for a blanket, wrapped his entire self in it and sat down. Not knowing if the men were looking for him, he stayed in that position, opting to urinate on himself rather than get up and risk making noise. Later, he would learn that the woman was raped and the man was hit with the machete.
“I feel like a coward,” he says. He doesn’t know if he could have helped the woman or if his attempt would have made the situation worse, but he can’t help wondering what might have happened if he hadn’t run. “My brain keeps saying, ‘I could have done something’ and I can’t make my brain shut up.”
In the days that followed, he almost got robbed once more and he had to walk while hungry and thirsty. The night he ran he left his food and water purifier behind. At one point, he started to drink from the river and heard people shouting at him. He looked up to see that the water was flowing around a dead body.
He threw up at that moment, he says, and through the night, his stomach continued to betray him. He felt so sick that he didn’t follow the group that next morning or the groups that passed by him over the next two days.
When he finally got up, he walked slowly, concentrating on the pain in his feet, until he made it to the end. Once there, he says, military police officers took care of him, giving him saline solution to drink and food to eat.
Meanwhile, with his phone dead, no one in his life had heard from him for more than a week. The first sign they received that he was alive came in the form of a Facebook post on Sept 21.
“I have the barest amount of signal,” it read. “Made it out of the jungle a few days ago but Panama migration & police holding me, refusing to allow me to contact embassy or anyone.”
He says he was held in a camp covered in excrement, but before he was taken there, officials deleted the photos and video he shot while in the jungle.
“I was irate,” he says. “They deleted everything.”
Well, mostly everything. He was left with some images and video he captured on his phone before it died and photos he took covertly of the camp.
On Sept, 24, Dennison flew into Dulles and his mother picked him up. Since then, he has reunited with his dog and spent time with friends. He has also thought a lot about what he witnessed.
“I feel really guilty,” he says. “I experienced this horrible, horrible thing and now it’s over for me. But it’s not over for them. It continues.”
