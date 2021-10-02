The back of the tent faced the jungle, so he unzipped it quietly, grabbed his remaining bag and bolted into the darkness as tree branches slapped at him. When he finally stopped, he used a hammock for a blanket, wrapped his entire self in it and sat down. Not knowing if the men were looking for him, he stayed in that position, opting to urinate on himself rather than get up and risk making noise. Later, he would learn that the woman was raped and the man was hit with the machete.