BALTIMORE — An independent panel says it will soon release its findings in the death of a Baltimore police officer found shot in the head in 2017.

The Baltimore Sun reports the board announced Thursday that its final report on Detective Sean Suiter’s death will be released at the end of July. The board has spent more than two months reviewing evidence.

Suiter was found dead last November, a day before he was set to testify before a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues. No suspects were ever arrested, and the newspaper reports people question if Suiter was killed or killed himself.

Board Co-Chair James “Chips” Stewart says it has “information that will reach a conclusion” on whether Suiter’s death was a homicide. But he also says the board hasn’t “definitely concluded anything.”

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

