A fire broke out at a house in Olney, Md., after officials said it was struck by lightning Sunday night, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

About 75 firefighters responded to the incident that unfolded around 10:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Queen Mary Drive, according to Montgomery County police.

The fire started in the basement of the split-level, single-family home and spread to the upper floors, fire officials said.

People were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In Howard County, a firefighter was killed after helping to fight a fire at a large home in Clarksville that officials said may have been struck by lightning.

The D.C. region has been hit with heavy rains and some lightning over the past few days as storms have passed through the area. Forecasters with the Capital Weather Gang said the heavy downpours could pose a risk of flooding throughout the week.