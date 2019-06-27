VIRGINIA

Famous Chincoteague horse barn destroyed

Flames have destroyed a famous horse barn on Chincoteague Island in Virginia.

News outlets report firefighters were called Tuesday night to the Misty barn at the Beebe Ranch. Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company spokeswoman Denise Bowden says flames were shooting 30 feet in the air when firefighters arrived.

Four horses, a goat and a cat made it out of the barn safely. No injuries were reported. Officials say the barn is a total loss.

The barn was once home to Misty, a pony immortalized in Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel, “Misty of Chincoteague.” Bowden says some of the horses who survived the fire are Misty’s descendants. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

School board member not reappointed

A school board member who voted to change two school names honoring Confederate leaders has lost her seat.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Hanover County Board of Supervisors opted against reappointing Marla Coleman, who represents Henry District.

Sean Davis, who represents the district on the Board of Supervisors, says Coleman’s vote against keeping the names Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School wasn’t the reason she wasn’t reinstated. He says the decision was based on qualifications.

One other school board member voted to change the names; five voted to keep them.

Army-officer-turned-math-teacher George E. Sutton replaces Coleman.

The newspaper says Coleman hadn’t returned calls or emails and wasn’t at Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Hanover is one of the few Virginia localities where school board members are appointed.

Medical waste facility cited over storage

Virginia environmental regulators say a Roanoke facility was improperly storing medical waste such as vials and needles, allowing some of it to pool on concrete floors.

The Roanoke Times reports Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services Virginia said it will pay a $136,850 fine from a citation by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Inspectors reported in May they saw drains that weren’t working, causing water to back up onto the floor with untreated medical waste “in the standing liquid.”

Environmental quality officials said they were concerned for some employees who had contact with it and who may not have been wearing adequate protective gear.

The newspaper says the order didn’t say there was environmental or public risk.

Curtis Bay reported the violations were corrected and it has stopped waste treatment at that facility.

Man wielding sword shot, killed by police

Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who wielded a sword and tried to attack them.

News outlets obtained a release by Timberville police that said the agency responded to a domestic situation at a home Wednesday night. Investigators say 50-year-old Michael S. Norquest had barricaded himself inside the home and reportedly attacked an officer with a sword when the officer entered. The officer shot Norquest, who died at the scene.

News outlets report the officer was brought to the hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries, and was later released.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the shooting. It’s unclear if the officer was placed on leave.

