MARYLAND

Fire in Frederick injures 1, displaces 7

A person was injured and two houses were damaged by a fire Friday in Frederick, Md., the Frederick County fire department said.

The fire, which broke out around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Carrington Way, was apparently set off by a grill, the fire department said.

Two townhouses had fire and water damage, and seven people were displaced, the department said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Two bodies found in Woodbridge area

Police discovered two bodies in a wooded area of Prince William County on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call around 10:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Featherstone Road in Woodbridge, found the victims, both male. Detectives from the department’s violent crimes unit are investigating.

Authorities said they think that the deaths are an isolated incident and that there are no public safety concerns at this time.

— Hannah Natanson

Charlottesville attacker asks for shorter term

A man convicted in a deadly car attack on a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is asking a federal court for mercy and a punishment shorter than a life sentence.

Attorneys for James Alex Fields Jr. said in a sentencing memo Friday that he does not deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison because of his young age, traumatic childhood and mental illness.

Fields, 22, has previously pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, when one woman was killed and dozens were injured. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Friday that Fields has shown no remorse for his crimes and deserves a life sentence.

— Associated Press

