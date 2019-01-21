THE DISTRICT

House fire blamed on overloaded circuit

A portable heater plugged into an extension cord overloaded an electrical circuit in a house in Congress Heights early Monday, sparking a fire that injured three people, the D.C. fire department said.

Rescue crews arrived at the home in the 3400 block of Brothers Place SE about 3 a.m. and were told one person was trapped inside, fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

A woman in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The two other adults in the home also were taken to a hospital with injuries. Both were expected to survive.

Maggiolo said portable heaters can cause fires if they are not plugged directly into wall outlets.

— Jennifer Barrios

2 puppies taken from woman at gunpoint

Police were searching for a man who stole two pit bull puppies from their owner Sunday in the District.

D.C. police detectives said the man approached a woman while she was walking her dogs in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue SE, “brandished a handgun and demanded the puppies.”

The man fled toward the 4500 block of Heath Street in Capitol Heights, Md., police said.

— Maria Sacchetti

MARYLAND

Man arrested in fatal stabbing in Beltsville

Prince George’s County police have a man in custody after another man died of stab wounds in Beltsville.

Officers were called to the 11200 block of Cedar Lane late Monday morning and found a man with stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said they believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic incident, but the nature of the relationship between the two men was unclear.

— Jennifer Barrios

VIRGINIA

Car goes off overpass onto Route 110

A car drove off an overpass in Arlington on Monday morning, hitting the roadway below and injuring the driver, Arlington police said.

The vehicle was traveling on Interstate 66 at about 8:30 a.m. when it left the road and landed on Route 110, police said in a tweet. Parts of Route 110 were closed to traffic for the next two hours.

The driver incurred injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

— Jennifer Barrios