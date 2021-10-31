The home is considered a complete loss. The victim will be autopsied to determine the identification and cause of death.
Separately, the State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release that a Hagerstown man was found dead after a neighbor went to check on his wellbeing and noticed smoke inside the house. Firefighters forced entry, noticed a fire that had put itself out and found a victim believed to be the home’s 91-year-old owner. Authorities say the fire originated in a small workshop and that its cause remains under investigation.