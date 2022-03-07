Firefighters called to the facility on Curtis Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday found it engulfed in flames and smoke, officials said. Firefighters from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and BWI Airport Fire & Rescue helped battle the fire and Adams said it was extinguished just after 8 a.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to check for any flare-ups, she said.
Officials at Petroleum Management’s corporate office declined to comment, the newspaper reported. The company handles petroleum product spills and offers environmental monitoring and other services, according to its website.