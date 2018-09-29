THE DISTRICT

Fire prompts evacuations at AU

An underground transformer fire prompted officials to evacuate all buildings on American University’s main campus Saturday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

A video posted by the D.C. fire department on Twitter about 8:30 a.m. showed flames shooting from the ground near Hughes Hall and smoke billowing into the air. Officials shut down power to the area.

By about 10 a.m., firefighters reported the fire was out. Soon afterward, school officials said all buildings could be reentered with the exception of Hughes Hall, a residence hall that houses about 300 students, according to the school’s website.

In-person classes Saturday on the university’s main campus were canceled, and faculty members were asked to conduct classes online. Residents of Hughes Hall were allowed to return around 2 p.m.

— Steve Thompson

VIRGINIA

Grants awarded to legal projects, groups

The Virginia Law Foundation has awarded $440,000 in grants to support law-related projects and organizations throughout the state.

The grant program funds initiatives that further the foundation’s mission of facilitating access to justice and promoting an understanding of the rule of law.

The 2018 recipients include: the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, the John Marshall Foundation’s Justice in the Classroom program and the Rule of Law Project, which each received $40,000. The recipients also include: the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, and the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Bald eagle released after recovery

A bald eagle that was found in Virginia with serious injuries has recuperated at a wildlife center and was released on Friday.

Officials from the Wildlife Center of Virginia released the eagle in Westmoreland County. A citizen found the eagle along the Potomac River in August with what appeared to be an injured wing because of a possible fight with another eagle.

The eagle was treated at the wildlife center where it was found to be dehydrated, infested with lice and suffering a deep puncture wound on its triceps. The center said the eagle is believed to be about 2 years old.

— Associated Press