A fire was intentionally set outside the National Archives historic headquarters building in downtown Washington Thursday night, according to the Archives.

There were no injuries but an exterior wall of the building was damaged.

“The arsonist placed a gas container on the left side of the building on Pennsylvania Avenue and lit it on fire,” the Archives said in a statement. “Security officers discovered the blaze and unsuccessfully attempted to put it out, but a fire department responded and was able to extinguish the flames.”

The person who set the fire ran away.

Surveillance video captured the act.

The person was wearing dark pants and a dark jacket over a light colored hooded shirt with the hood up, the Archives said.

The incident is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Archives Office of the Inspector General. Anyone who might have any information can contact a hotline at 1-800-786-2551 or email https://www.archives.gov/oig/hotline.html.