Fire that engulfed Richmond school deemed accidental

RICHMOND, Va. — A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia’s capital city has been deemed “accidental” but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation.
The school built in 1911 in Richmond’s Fan District caught fire in February and suffered substantial damage. Students finished the year at a previously closed school after it underwent renovations.
The city’s school board has voted to repair the building.
The Richmond Fire Department would not provide a full copy of the report Friday evening, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. And school division spokespeople did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
Crews were called to the school late at night Feb. 11. A firefighter was hurt in the response but no other injuries were reported, according to the newspaper.
Officials previously disclosed that the building’s alarm system failed to contact 911. Instead, a passerby contacted the department reporting the sound of an alarm.