THE DISTRICT

Fire that killed one began in kitchen

A fire that killed a 96-year-old woman in her Northwest Washington rowhouse on Tuesday started accidentally in the kitchen, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

No other details were provided. D.C. police identified the victim as Annie Maiden, who lived in the rowhouse in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NW, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood.

Fire officials said firefighters rescued Maiden from the first floor but she died later at a hospital. Two people who lived in an apartment in the basement escaped and were not injured.

Authorities said the two-story rowhouse did not have working smoke detectors. The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Ex-principal arrested in 1960s sex assaults

A former principal at a Maryland private school has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted two students at the school about 50 years ago.

Maryland State Police said in a statement Thursday that 90-year-old Russell Isaac was arrested Monday at his Bowie home on rape charges. He was being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

Police began investigating in May 2016 when a woman accused Isaac of sexually assaulting her in the late 1960s, when she was a 14-year-old student at the W.C. Moffett School in Barclay, a Queen Anne’s County town. A second former student subsequently told investigators that Isaac sexually assaulted her when she was 15.

According to police, the women said the assaults occurred at the school between 1966 and 1968.

— Associated Press

Bloomberg will give 2019 MIT address

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, will give the 2019 commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

School officials announced Thursday that Bloomberg, who is seen as a Democratic presidential prospect for the 2020 election, is scheduled to speak at the Cambridge campus June 7.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif said Bloomberg has shown “extraordinary leadership in many areas,” ranging from the environment to the arts.

The 76-year-old billionaire earned a degree in electrical engineering at Hopkins. He started a successful financial company before serving three terms as New York’s mayor starting in 2002.

— Associated Press