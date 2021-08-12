The firefighter, Capt. Joshua Laird, was rescued from the building, and paramedics immediately began advanced life support, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services Chief Tom Coe said. Laird was flown to MedStar hospital, where he died from his injuries, Coe said.
Laird had been a member of the department for more than 21 years, and he was a husband, father, son, friend and mentor, Coe said.
“The void that he leaves behind will never be filled,” Coe said at a news conference.
There’s an active investigation ongoing, County Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said, but he didn’t offer further details.