CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Authorities say a firefighter has died after falling though the floor while battling a blaze at a Maryland home.

Media outlets report that Howard County Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Merson says crews were called to the Clarksville home for reports of a home on fire after a lightning strike. He says three people inside the home when the fire broke out got out safely.

As firefighters battled the flames inside the home, Merson says one firefighter fell through the floor. He says the firefighter was quickly removed and taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered flags lowered to half-staff immediately.

