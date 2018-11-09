THE DISTRICT

Firefighter injured during training

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday when he fell off a ladder during a training exercise at the academy in Southwest Washington, according to the department.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with a broken leg, said Doug Buchanan, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Buchanan said the firefighter had climbed 30 feet up a 100-foot ladder extended from a firetruck. He said the ladder suddenly shifted, causing the firefighter to fall.

The spokesman said the firetruck was removed from service for an inspection. Buchanan said the firefighter, who was not identified, was expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

New state park opens in Stafford County

The 38th state park in Virginia has officially opened in Stafford County.

Widewater State Park covers 1,100 acres, including two miles of water frontage along the Potomoc River and Aquia Creek.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) opened the park Thursday.

The property was purchased by Dominion Energy as a site for a proposed power plant. It was later approved for development of 700 residential units and a resort conference center. In 2013, Dominion sold the property for $1 million less than the assessed value.

Funding for the $6.1 million property came from Virginia Public Building Authority bonds and a federal appropriation of $225,000 through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation program.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

'Beltway Bank Bandit' wanted by FBI

A serial bank robber, dubbed the “Beltway Bank Bandit,” is wanted by the FBI after he robbed 13 banks and a department store in the D.C. region, officials said Friday.

The FBI said in a statement the suspect is believed to have committed 14 robberies between December 2017 and October.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-2-inches and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. Authorities said he wore different disguises during the robberies, including a wig, a baseball cap and a hijab.

— Justin Wm. Moyer