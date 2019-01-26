BALTIMORE — A Maryland firefighter was treated and released after falling through the steps of a burning house.

The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters were responding to the house fire Saturday when the firefighter fell through steps leading to the basement.

Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said the firefighter was treated and released. No one else was hurt.

Firefighters were called to the house in the city’s Midway neighborhood because smoke and fire were coming from the basement. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

