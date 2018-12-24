ELDERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters battled a Maryland apartment fire and found a woman’s body inside.

News outlets report firefighters found the woman inside of an Eldersburg apartment Monday morning after responding to a smoke alarm. Ed Ruch Jr. with the Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire company says it’s not yet clear how the woman died.

Crews found the woman on the floor of a second-floor bedroom. Maryland Fire Marshal Brian Geraci says investigators believe she was a resident of the apartment but are still gathering information.

A statement says the fire was contained to the second-floor bedroom area. It says the rest of the town house as well as an adjacent unit have extensive smoke damage.

An investigation is ongoing.

