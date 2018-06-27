OXON HILL, Md. — Firefighters say an electrical shock has injured two people at a Maryland resort near Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that the two were shocked on Tuesday, shortly before midnight, at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. He says both were taken to hospitals.

News outlets report there were few details immediately available about how they got hurt.

Brady says one person suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and that the other person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The MGM resort is on the banks of the Potomac River and has a casino, dining, entertainment and stores.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.