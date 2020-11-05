The news release said firefighters investigated smoke on the second and third floors with no signs of fire, but a search of the building led to the discovery of the 55-year-old woman’s body inside her second-floor apartment.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the smoke as well as the woman’s death. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.