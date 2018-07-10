VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A firefighter has accused a Virginia city of not paying him enough for hours he worked while responding to a 2015 hurricane with a Federal Emergency Management Agency team.

WVEC-TV reports Virginia Beach firefighter Greg Vogel filed a federal lawsuit Friday in which he and other members of the Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue are not getting properly paid by the city. The suit says Vogel only received pay for 152 hours of his 192 hours of deployment in response to Hurricane Joaquin.

Attorney Mike Imprevento says the FEMA members essentially have two jobs between the federal and local agencies, and that Virginia Beach is failing to pay its portion.

The TV station quotes a spokesperson for the city as saying officials haven’t been served with the lawsuit and can’t comment.

