GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters say a trapped person has jumped from a second-floor window to escape a blazing townhouse in Maryland near Washington, D.C.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tells news outlets in tweets that firefighters were called out Thursday morning to the burning home in Gaithersburg. He says all of the building’s occupants managed to escape and that roughly 90 firefighters had arrived to help get the flames under control.

Piringer says two people were taken to a nearby hospital’s burn unit with injuries that were not life-threatening. He says one firefighter underwent a medical evaluation.

The fire was burning through the building’s roof and part of the structure collapsed. What started the blaze is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.