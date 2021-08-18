The council president said she passed the matter on to Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration, which issued the mandate.
The Richmond Coalition of Police said Monday that it also supports pausing the mandate. The coalition, which represents 350 officers of the police department’s 750 sworn positions, opposes a lack of transparency about repercussions for officers who don’t get vaccinated, according to the coalition’s vice president, Police Pilot Carl Scott.
Stoney encouraged city residents to get vaccinated Tuesday. Employees who refuse face the potential for “escalating disciplinary action” up to leave without pay or termination, he said.