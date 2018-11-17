A woman marched across a bridge over a creek in Montgomery County on Saturday, cradling in her arms an adult bald eagle.

The bird had been spotted in Little Bennett Creek in the upper part of the county in obvious distress, authorities said. Firefighters and workers from a rehabilitation center for raptors were summoned, according to fire department spokesman Pete Piringer.

An online video posted by the fire department shows Suzanne Shoemaker, director of the Owl Moon Raptor Center, with a net at the end of a pole, stalking the injured bird.

Struggling and thrashing, it floats downstream at one point. But it finally comes to rest against the bank and is captured.

After carrying it across the bridge, to where others wait, Shoemaker places the bird in a cardboard box to take to the rehabilitation center for raptors. Although seriously injured, Piringer said, the eagle “has been rescued.”