BURKE, Va. — Firefighters say a Virginia woman was killed when a tree fell on her house.

News outlets report the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department arrived Monday night at the home in Burke and found a large tree had fallen through it. Battalion Chief Willie Bailey says firefighters discovered the woman dead inside. Her husband was not injured. The tree was roughly 60 feet (20 meters) tall and around 2 to 3 feet (1 meter) in diameter.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the tree to fall, but Bailey said that after recent heavy rains, tree “roots have really loosened up.”

Nearly 50 firefighters and a rescue team came to the scene. Crews were trying to stabilize it so they can investigate further.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.