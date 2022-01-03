The Baltimore fire department reported that 28 people were treated for minor smoke inhalation, while three inmates and one correctional officer were taken to local hospitals for evaluation, the fire marshal’s office said.
Deputy state fire marshals concluded that three fires were set in a common area using paper products, clothing and a heavy-duty plastic rolling food cart. During the investigation, officials said inmates on another tier set two more fires. Firefighters were assisting investigators and quickly extinguished the fires.
At the seven-story state facility in Baltimore, males inmates are evaluated, and assigned to an institution, according to the online Maryland Manual On-line.
The investigation continues and the state fire marshal’s office said charges will be filed after consultation with the state’s attorney’s office.