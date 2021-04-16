According to the department, neither case had a record of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the onset of the illness.
The variant, which was first identified in travelers from Brazil in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. However, the department said, there is no evidence at this time that infections with this variant cause more severe disease.
To date, the P.1 variant has been identified in at least 22 other states, according to the health department.
