Rain, fog and mist dominated the day in Washington. By 9 p.m., hours of rain had soaked the city, approaching three-quarters of an inch. Temperatures remained in the 30s almost all of the day.
Amid admonitions that people shun large gatherings because of the coronavirus, the wet holiday seemed suited to solitary contemplation. It may also have shown Washington’s assets as a backdrop for intrigue and trench-coated rendezvous on rain-splashed streets.
The folly of inferring 364 days from just one seems obvious. But despite limitations as a forecasting tool, each Jan. 1 may hold a special place, perhaps like baseball season’s Opening Day.
For comparison, Jan. 1 of 2020 was warmer than average, with a high of 52. It did not snow or rain.