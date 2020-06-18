“She took time to sit and watch animals, enjoying the world from their perspective, not ours,” said Mike McClure, who worked with Wilson as a zookeeper at the Maryland Zoo. “I never once got the feeling that Mary looked down on them or in any way saw them as pets. She treated the animals like equals.”

Wilson, 83, died May 21 after contracting the coronavirus. Family and colleagues recalled the charm she had with animals and the impact she made as the first African American woman to serve as a senior zookeeper at what is now the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

Though she was remembered as a trailblazer, she didn’t think of herself in that way.

“I was just doing my job,” she would often say as she skipped festivals in her honor. Instead, she opted to stay home with her daughter, Shannon Wilson Jackson, who would follow in her footsteps to become the first female African American senior zookeeper at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Wilson and her daughter often spent hours together doing homework at the kitchen table, joking across the table with each other and quipping, “Get it together.”

The mother-daughter duo expanded their family, Jackson recalled, when they added another mammal — Sylvia the gorilla — to their home for a few days. Sylvia was born when Jackson was about 7 years old. She quickly became an honorary sister and daughter.

“My mom treated that animal like it was me,” Jackson said. “They had a relationship, a bond, like she and I had. It got to the point where I had to tell my friends that I had a sister, but she was a gorilla.”

Wilson would follow Sylvia through her long life, even marrying her off to another gorilla, Hercules, in a ceremony with a minister.

Before she was an animal whisperer, Wilson was a soft-spoken child in Baltimore. Born Jan. 2, 1937, Wilson was forced to grow up quickly at the age of 5 when her mother died. She spent the next decade fighting to keep her siblings together as they moved from one aunt’s house to another. At 18, she gave birth to Shannon, her only child.

Wilson found her calling at 23, when a friend suggested that she apply for a job at what is now the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. After submitting her application, she called the zoo twice a week for a year, checking to see whether she had gotten the job. Once she did, it took hardly any time for Wilson to establish an air of authority and wisdom among zoo staffers and animals alike.

Wilson rarely talked about her position as the first female African American senior zookeeper, but her co-workers noticed and admired her.

“Mary changed how I viewed gender roles in zoos,” McClure said. “When I got into zoos, it was all men. But Mary showed us how to have a firm approach while taking a soft hand in her management.”

McClure said he took cues from Wilson and rebuilt the elephant program into a staff of mostly women.

During the final, hard days, when Jackson could reach her mom only by FaceTime, she thought back to the moments when Wilson had shined the most. She focused on one memory in particular, when Sylvia was sick in a Texas zoo and Wilson flew to see her.

“You could tell Sylvia was weak, but she stumbled over to my mom and just laid her head on the bars so my mom could touch her,” Jackson said. “I cried and cried like a baby. That, right there, was my mom.”