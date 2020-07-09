“Sylvia has always been driven,” Stephenson said.

Mundy graduated from Howard University with a degree in zoology, earned a master’s degree in science education from Columbia University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from Catholic University — a school to which, as a devout Catholic, she had always aspired.

Over a long and varied — and often trailblazing — career, she taught science, and rose through the administrative ranks in the public-school systems in the District and Fairfax County in Virginia. She also worked in the mayor’s office in D.C. and at the University of the District of Columbia.

Mundy died in April of complications from covid-19. She was 83.

Always an entrepreneur looking for opportunities, she became the first female franchisee of a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, operating several in Northern Virginia. She was active in community service in Northern Virginia. And she held multiple leadership roles in higher education and government, including as commissioner of the Washington State Employment Security Department, her most challenging and best-loved job.

“She was driven, she was accomplished, she was the best in everything that she did,” Stephenson said. “Sylvia was fearless.”

That meant that when a customer walked out of a Popeyes in frustration one day, she ran after him, talked him back into the restaurant and gave him a free meal. It meant when she was earning her doctorate while working and raising a family, she supported her children’s interests and enjoyed surprising them with things like a Magic 8 Ball or a scavenger hunt to find tickets to Disneyworld.

Traci Mundy Jenkins remembered being picked up from a sports practice one day in high school by Mundy, and thinking, “Oh my God — my mom is beautiful and smart.”

It was her customer-service ethic that knit all her endeavors together, Jenkins said. She taught her children resilience and grit and working steadily toward lofty goals, Jenkins said.

“This is how she lived her life — just going after what you want,” her daughter recalled.

All that drive also meant she had high expectations.

She exuded happiness and pride when her friends did well, Stephenson said. But she didn’t give false praise.

“If you wanted a compliment, and didn’t want the truth,” Stephenson said, “you didn’t ask Sylvia.”

She treated colleagues like family, hosting them at her home and giving gifts, said Vivian Hicks, who worked for Mundy for many years. But she was organized, precise, businesslike.

“If she asked for something, she wanted you to be able to get it,” Hicks said.

If someone made a mistake, she made sure that they were taught how to do it correctly.

She taught Hicks how to speak up for herself.

“She was a little lady,” Hicks said. “She could tell you what she thought in a very, very nice way.”

She always looked sharp, Hicks said, hair in place, dressed well — even when she was just running errands around town. If you talked to her on the phone you would know exactly what she looked like, Hicks said: “Very, very professional.”

She didn’t drink or smoke, Stephenson said, something she made abundantly clear to friends. One night Mundy fell asleep at a party, from exhaustion, while others were drinking. One of Stephenson’s brothers went and got a six-foot-tall bottle of scotch, a promotional item from his store. They curled Mundy’s arm around it, and, after they had developed the photos, told her they could blackmail her the next time she was prissy about declining a drink.

“Just say, ‘No, thank you,’ ” Stephenson said they told her. “Don’t preach a sermon about it.”

Mundy laughed and laughed, Stephenson said.

She had a good sense of humor, but the only time Stephenson saw her friend completely relax from her serious, driven personality was when she realized she was going to be a mother.

“When she was expecting Traci she was light and funny and absolutely just giddy with joy,” Stephenson said.

For all her achievements in education and business, Stephenson said, there was nothing she was more proud of: “That was the cherry on top.”