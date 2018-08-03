RELAY, Md. — The first Guinness brewery in the United States in more than 60 years is opening in Maryland.

The Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House will open to the public Friday at 3 p.m. in Relay, Maryland, about 10 miles from Baltimore.

It will be the home of Guinness Blonde beer and other new Guinness beers created for the U.S. market. The brewery will offer free self-guided tours. Later this summer, it will have guided tours with beer tastings for $10.

The exact number of beers on tap will vary, but there will typically be more than 15 beers available at one time.

The Diageo Beer Company invested about $90 million in the facility. It will create about 200 full-time jobs.

