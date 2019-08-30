Search and rescue teams from both Montgomery and Fairfax Counties prepared Friday night for deployment for days to areas that could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, officials said. (Montgomery County fire and rescue photo)

Days from its expected Tuesday landfall in Florida, Hurricane Dorian has already made itself felt in the Washington area.

A Maryland search-and-rescue team composed principally of fire and rescue personnel from Montgomery County assembled in Rockville on Friday and began the drive to Florida, where it was expected they might be needed.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service, said the caravan, apparently headed to Orlando, included vans for about 85 people, tractor-trailers for equipment and trailers for a half-dozen boats.

As the traveling party left the warehouse in a growl of engines, it included both dogs and doctors,engineers and collapse specialists, Piringer said. In addition, a group from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department assembled in Virginia on Friday evening to prepare for the journey south, also at the request of federal officials.

