Few may find anything like the breathtaking beauty of full bloom in the small buds that have sprouted on the branches of the trees.
But just as the blossoms may be seen as symbolizing the fleeting nature of beauty, so the buds may also be regarded as symbols of the annual return of spring and the departure of winter.
This year’s winter has been warm, and in a tweet reminiscent of poetry, the park service said, “Mild winter temperature[s] make for eager cherry blossoms.”
But not an eagerness that is without precedent.
This year’s green bud stage began six days earlier than last year, the park service said, but it was later than 2017 and later than 2018.
The message made no prediction about when this year’s peak bloom will occur.