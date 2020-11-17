Awad has more than 30 years experience. She started her career in Prince George’s County and previously worked as chief of staff in Anne Arundel County. She’s currently the police chief in Hyattsville.
She joins at least two other women who were recently named to head major law enforcement agencies in the state. Lisa Myers is the first Black woman to be police chief in Howard County. Melissa Hyatt is the first woman to lead Baltimore County’s police department.
